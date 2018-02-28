Regulators seize control of Anbang Insurance | Money Talks

Until just a couple of years ago, Anbang Insurnace was one of China's fastest growing companies with acquisitions spanning the globe. But now, Anbang is in a heap of trouble at home. Regulators have taken over its business and the insurer's boss is behind bars. Mobin Nasir has more on the rise and fall of the multi-billion-dollar behemoth. For more on this, Dr. John Hemmings, Director of the Asia Studies Centre at the Henry Jackson Society joins us from London.