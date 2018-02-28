Kylie Jenner causes chaos for Snapchat | Money Talks

Don't believe that a 20-year-old social media influencer can move markets? Well, think again. A tweet by reality TV star Kylie Jenner complaining about Snapchat's revamp sent its parent company's stock plunging by more than 6%. For more on Snapchat's troubles, we talk to Natan Edelsburg, Executive Director of The Drum's Found Remote, a marketing and media website, in New York.