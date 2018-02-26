February 26, 2018
The War in Syria: Putin orders humanitarian pause in Ghouta
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered a daily five-hour pause in fighting in Syria's eastern Ghouta. The daily truce will start on Tuesday - during which time, a humanitarian corridor will open up to allow civilians to leave. And Russia says it will work with the Syrian regime to evacuate sick and injured from the region. Ben Tornquist reports.
