Azerbaijan and Armenia continue to fight over Karabakh region

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the disputed region of Karabakh - claimed by Azerbaijan - has been occupied by Armenian-backed separatists. Neither side has been willing to budge on a political solution. What hopes are there for peace? Guests: Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman of the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Matthew Bryza, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ahmad Shahidov, head of the Azerbaijan Institute for Democracy and Human Rights Richard Giragosian, director of the Regional Studies Center