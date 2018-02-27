February 27, 2018
1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in Morocco | Exhibitions | Showcase
It might be called the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, but up until now, the annual event has never been held on the continent. Morocco just wrapped up the sixth edition of the two-day fair that puts African art centre stage. Zeynep Gokce brings us more on how choosing the location of the fair was just as important as selecting the art on display.
