Berlinale 2018 | A Look Into | Showcase

The 10 days of the Berlinale have come to an end but it's only the start for film fans in 2018. As Europe's first major film festival of the year, Berlinale kicks off the awards season, so there's plenty more glitz, glamour and good movies to come. Film critic Tommaso Tocci speaks to Showcase about what went down at the 68th edition of the International Berlin Film Festival.