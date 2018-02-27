Vik Muniz in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase

Vik Muniz is not your average photographer. From paying respect to Van Gogh and Cezanne using sugar and syrup, to recreating landscapes using ripped-up postcards, everything Muniz does, he does with a twist. And now, for the first time, the artist's work is being exhibited in Istanbul. Showcase's Miranda Atty gives us a taste of what visitors can expect at his solo show.