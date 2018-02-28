February 28, 2018
Zorlu Holding signs $4.5B battery deal with Chinese investment firm GSR | Money Talks
Car makers everywhere are trying to keep up in the race towards electric vehicles. And so too are battery manufacturers. Turkish conglomerate Zorlu Holding is getting in on the action and has signed a deal with Chinese investment firm GSR Capital to build a mega-battery factory in Turkey.
