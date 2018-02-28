BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Huawei launches phone that can drive a car | Money Talks
Your phone may be really smart, but would you let it drive your car? Well, you might not have long to decide. Driverless cars may soon hit the road, and they could transform not just driving. Chinese telecom firm Huawei let its new model behind the wheel on the first day of the world's biggest mobile fair in Barcelona. Liz Maddock reports. For more, Bob O'Donnell is the President, Founder and Chief Analyst of TECHnalysis Research. He is in Barcelona where the Mobile World Congress is being held.
Huawei launches phone that can drive a car | Money Talks
February 28, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us