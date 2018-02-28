BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US brands boycotting National Rifle Association | Money Talks
It has five million members, including prominent lawmakers. The National Rifle Association is supported by many of America's largest corporations. It is the country's leading gun lobby. But almost two weeks after the deadly shooting at a high school in Florida, many Americans are calling for stricter gun laws. And a growing number of companies are pulling their support for the NRA. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, TRT World’s Jon Brain joins us from Deerfield in Florida. For further insight on corporate reaction to the shootings, Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at Cass Business School in London, joins us.
US brands boycotting National Rifle Association | Money Talks
February 28, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us