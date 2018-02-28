February 28, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syria’s hell on earth, Rio’s military solution, Muslim self-rule in Mindanao
Russia’s daily truce is put to the test, as hundreds of thousands of people remain trapped in Eastern Ghouta. The Brazilian military is taking over as gang crime spirals out of control in Rio de Janeiro. And Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warns of war unless Muslims are given more autonomy in Mindanao.
Syria’s hell on earth, Rio’s military solution, Muslim self-rule in Mindanao
Explore