February 28, 2018
Florida School Shooting: Students returning two weeks after attack
It's been exactly two weeks since a gunman opened fire at a school in Parkland, Florida, killing seventeen people. On Wednesday, students and teachers will be going back to class for the first time since the shooting. Our correspondent Jon Brain explains what's changed in that time, both in the community, and across the US.
