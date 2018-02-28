February 28, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey's Border Mission: Displaced families wait to be reunited in Syria
Turkey launched Operartion Olive Branch in northern Syria more than five weeks ago. The aim was to drive the YPG terror group away from its border region and allow civilians to return home. TRT World's Ahmed al Burai met one man, who's been waiting years for his village to be freed so he can be reunited with his family.
Turkey's Border Mission: Displaced families wait to be reunited in Syria
Explore