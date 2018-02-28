Turkey's 1997 Coup: Ripple effects of 'Postmodern Coup' felt today

21 years ago, the Turkish prime minister at the time, Necmettin Erbakan was forced from office in what became known as the ''Postmodern Coup''. Behind the scenes, the military presurred Erbakan to accept a series of measures to restrict religious freedoms. As our Turkey political correspondent Andrew Hopkins explains, the results of those events are still felt today.