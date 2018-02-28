Will the Muslim majority in Mindanao finally become autonomous?

The leader of the Philippine’s main rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front has warned that the country is primed for another Marawi style siege. The group was once a staunch enemy of the government, but after decades of fighting, they reached a peace deal. The Moro rebels would lay down their weapons, and in return, the Muslim majority in Mindanao was promised autonomy under the Bangsamoro Basic Law. The Phillipine Congress has promised to fast track the bill for Muslim self-rule in the southern island. But could it possibly lead to unintended consequences? Guest: Malcolm Cook. He's a senior fellow at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore