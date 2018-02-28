February 28, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can the military bring peace to the streets of Rio de Janeiro?
The Brazilian military has been put in charge of security in Rio de Janeiro after a surge in crime. But could this latest move lead to further abuses? Guests: Paulo Roberto França, Brazil's Consul General in Istanbul Jurema Werneck, Executive Director of Amnesty International Brazil Erick Omena de Melo, Researcher and analyst specializing in Brazilian affairs
Can the military bring peace to the streets of Rio de Janeiro?
Explore