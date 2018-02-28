February 28, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
David Milne: Modern Painting in London | Exhibitions | Showcase
From the glitz of New York's gilded age to the horror of the trenches, Canadian modernist David Milne had plenty to work with. And now, more than one hundred of his works are entertaining Londoners. Art lovers can take a journey following him through the years. Belle Donati went to see the artist's impressive retrospective creations.
David Milne: Modern Painting in London | Exhibitions | Showcase
Explore