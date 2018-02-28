South African President Ramaphosa purges Zuma's ministerial allies | Money Talks

South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa has several unenviable tasks ahead of him. But tackling corruption and unemployment are perhaps the two most important ones. He has just reshuffled his cabinet and brought in some of South Africa's most respected lawmakers to carry out his agenda. Mmalegabe Motsepe has more on Ramaphosa's challenges and we are joined by Agnes Gitau, a partner at boutique investment advisory firm GBS Africa, from London.