What's fuelling political unrest?

Crystal clear waters - a paradise on earth. But at the same time, a state of emergency and calls for a major world power to intervene. The Maldives - what lies beneath? Arrests, protests and turmoil - Maldives President Abdulla Yameen says the opposition is trying to overthrow the government. He's accused of eroding democracy. There’s political chaos - but will the international community do anything?