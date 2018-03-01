Toilet Paper Shortage: Price hike triggers panic buying across Taiwan

It's causing a frenzy of shopping, and a depletion of resources. The people of Taiwan are panicking about the lack of toilet paper in shops, and in their bathrooms. They'd been warned of a price hike of up to 30 percent, leading to a rush on dwindling stocks. The authorities are urging calm, telling consumers they will be adequately covered. Francis Collings has more.