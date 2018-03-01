March 1, 2018
Florida School Shooting: John Lott talks to TRT World
Survivors of the Florida shooting have arrived in the state capital of Tallahassee to make their voices heard. They're calling for a ban on assault-style rifles. The group includes students from the school where 17 people died, as well as several survivors from the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. We talk with John Lott from Crime Prevention Research Center.
