The War in Syria: Despite ceasefire plans, bombings continue

A Russian ceasefire plan and a UN resolution were supposed to silence the guns around eastern Ghouta and create humanitarian corridors for aid to get in. But so far the truce in Syria seems to be failing. Last year, we brought you the story of two girls trying to tell the world via social media how desperate the situation was in the rebel-held enclave. As the fighting's intensified, we meet them again - in the wake of the bombing of their home, which injured one of the girls. Sara Firth reports.