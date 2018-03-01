Is Israel persecuting Palestinian Christians?

After Israeli government proposed a series of tax restrictions, Catholics, the Orthodox, and Armenians shut the Holy Sepulchre down for three days. They call the government's legislation an attack on the Christian presence in the city. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since backed off -- but for how long? Guests: Rachel Azaria, Knesset member from the centrist Kulanu Party. Bar-Yoshafat, deputy director of the Israeli think tank, the Kohelet Policy Forum. Daoud Kuttab, journalist and columnist for Al Monitor.