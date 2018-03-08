Will Salih Muslum be extradited to Turkey?

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister slammed a Czech court's decision to release Salih Muslum, calling it political and a clear support for terror groups. Guests: Peter Galbraith, former US diplomat and adviser to the Kurdish regional government of Iraq. Nick Vamos, former head of extradition at the UK's Crown Prosecution Service. Onur Erim, political analyst. Hakki Ocal, political editor at the Milliyet.