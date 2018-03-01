Painting wisdom in Ghana | African Art | Showcase

Ghanaian artist Kwesi Botchway is a young man inspired by old age. Botchway draws inspiration from seniors in his community and is currently working on a series of portraits that capture beauty and wisdom in the faces of the elderly. The series entitled, ‘Age of no return’ has been growing over the last 2 years with some of his work already been exhibited in the United States and parts of Europe.