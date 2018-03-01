March 1, 2018
Durer and the Renaissance, between Germany and Italy | Exhibitions | Showcase
Albrecht Durer has long been regarded as the greatest German artist of the Renaissance. Although the movement of the 15th century is most often associated with Italian artists, Durer's creativity and print wood cuts are being displayed at a show in Milan, highlighting his country's role in the evolution of the Renaissance movement.
