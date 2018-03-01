BIZTECH
Macron plans to overhaul national railway SNCF | Money Talks
French President Emmanuel Macron is on a collision course with rail workers' unions. They oppose plans to overhaul the national SNCF railway. Planned measures include scrapping lifetime employment guarantees workers have enjoyed since the 1930s. Opinion polls show that 69% of French people support the government's push for more flexible contracts and greater efficiency. But the unions are threatening industrial action if the government goes ahead with its plans. For more on Macron's fight with French railway unions, Elena Casas joins us live from Paris
March 1, 2018
