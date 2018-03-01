March 1, 2018
Zimbabwe pitches to mining investors | Money Talks
Zimbabwe is trying to sell itself as an untapped opportunity for mining. It has the resources. Now, it needs capital. So the government of President Emerson Mnangagwa is laying out the red carpet for investors at a mining conference in the capital, Harare. Liz Maddock reports and Peter Major, Head of Mining at Cadiz Corporate Solutions, joins us from Johannesburg.
