March 1, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel forces Gaza girl to travel alone to the occupied West Bank for medical treatment
Thirteen-year-old, palestinian girl, Inaam al-Attar was forced to travel without her parents from Gaza to the Palestine Medical Center in Ramallah where she is scheduled to receive a kidney transplant. Her parents were denied the travel permits. In 2017, more than 50 palestinians died following denial or delay of their permits.
Israel forces Gaza girl to travel alone to the occupied West Bank for medical treatment
Explore