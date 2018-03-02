Talking with the Taliban, China's term limits and Tariq Ramadan is accused of sexual assault

After 16 years of war, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani invites the Taliban to talk peace, but this time without preconditions. China’s Communist Party is set to abolish term limits for the president, and Islamic academic, Tariq Ramadan remains behind bars after being charged with rape. But without a conviction, is his treatment justified.