The Trump Presidency: Trump approves import tariffs on metal products

There's been a furious response from America's biggest trading partners. They're angry at President Donald Trump's decision to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. Trump wants to introduce a 25-percent penalty on steel imports, and a 10-percent levy on aluminium next week. It's to protect producers at home, but as William Denselow reports, there are fears the plan could start a trade war.