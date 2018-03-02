Tariq Ramadan accused of sexual assault

Tariq Ramadan has been accused of violent sexual assault. For the last month he’s been detained in a French prison. Ramadan's family says that his treatment is unfair and they've had no contact with him. Meanwhile a Free Tariq Ramadan campaign has gained significant support and raised more than one hundred thousand dollars, but with allegations so serious should there be a campaign at all? Anelise Borges reports.