Tariq Ramadan’s supporters call his detention a political ploy

After Tariq Ramadan was detained on charges of rape, his supporters started a campaign to have him freed. They argue without a conviction his current treatment is unjust. The prominent Muslim academic has denied any wrongdoing and his supporters say he’s being vilified for being a vocal Muslim. Guests: Roshan Muhammed Salih, editor of 5Pillars Shaista Aziz, journalist