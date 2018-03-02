WORLD
The impact of war on children in Beirut
Lebanon and its people are as familiar with war, as the more than one million Syrian refugees it's currently hosting. In an effort to spread awareness, a building that was once at the heart of a combat zone, now houses a museum dedicated to the history of Beirut and the Lebanese civil war. The space serves as the ideal place to bring together displaced children and artists, as part of a project that hopes to use their memories to illustrate the impact war has had on their lives.
The impact of war on children in Beirut
March 2, 2018
