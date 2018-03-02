WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan visits four African nations to strengthen ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in Africa on a 4-nation tour of Algeria, Mauritania, Senegal and Mali, to further Turkey's growing involvement in Africa. In the past decade, Turkey has strengthened trade and security with a number of African nations. It's also been working to dismantle a network of influence across the continent by the FETO terror group. The group is led by Fetullah Gulen, who Turkey accuses of masterminding the failed 2016 coup. Hundreds of schools were under his privy across Africa, but since the botched coup, those schools have been in the process of being transferred to the Turkish state. Ahmed Al-Burai travelled to one of those schools in Senegal.
Turkish President Erdogan visits four African nations to strengthen ties
March 2, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us