March 3, 2018
Turkey's Border Mission: Turkey provides aid to residents in Afrin
Humanitarian relief organisations have started moving into Syria's Afrin region as the Turkish military clears areas of YPG and other terrorists. TRT World's Turkey Political Correspondent Hasan Abdullah travelled to northwest Afrin with the Turkish aid group IHH. He says bad weather and poor infrastructure is making relief work a daunting job.
