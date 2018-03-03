March 3, 2018
Italy Votes: Refugee crisis dominates campaign trail
Italy's general election is just a day away - and voters have a lot to weigh up. But one issue has dominated the campaign. Italy has been a gateway for hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum and opportunity in Europe. And far-right parties promising to be tougher on immigration have more support than ever before. Sandra Gathmann reports from Rome.
