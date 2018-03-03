March 3, 2018
German Politics: SPD vote on whether to join Merkel coalition
Germans are expecting to find out if they have a government on Sunday - when the results of a coalition vote are revealed. Members of the SPD are deciding whether to join forces with Angela Merkel's ruling conservatives. The country has been in political limbo for more than five months, after Merkel's party failed to achieve a majority in the last elections. Sarah Morice reports.
