March 3, 2018
Turkey's Border Mission: Turkey and Free Syrian Army advance in Afrin
The Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army have captured seven residential areas in Syria's Afrin region. Among the areas captured from the YPG is the strategic town of Rajo. The military says so far over two-and-a-half thousand terrorists have been killed, injured or captured. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has the latest from the frontline.
