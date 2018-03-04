March 4, 2018
Pakistan Heritage: 18th century era Mughal architecture crumbles
Lahore in modern day Pakistan was once the capital of the Mughal Empire. Established by a Muslim dynasty, that empire covered most of the Indian subcontinent by its peak around the early eighteenth century. But today, much of the city's rich historical architecture is crumbling and in urgent need of restoration. Yasin Eken reports.
