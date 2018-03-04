Gambia Migrants: Repatriated Gambians struggle back home

Thousands of Gambians, who were rescued from prisons in Libya, are finding life difficult after returning home. They were freed after reports of migrants being sold into slavery in Benghazi. But with high levels of unemployment in the Gambia, some returnees say they may risk it all again and make that treacherous journey across the desert to find work abroad . Adesewa Josh reports.