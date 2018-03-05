March 5, 2018
AIPAC 2018: Netanyahu's political future in jeopardy
The American Israeli Public Affairs Committee is holding its biggest annual meeting in Washington DC. The conference aims to advance a pro-Israel agenda in Congress and the White House. But while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tries to solidify his country's relationship with the US, he faces corruption cases at home. TRT World's Alexi Noelle reports.
