India is world's fastest growing major economy | Money Talks
India's biggest lender has raised its interest rates for the first time in two years. The State Bank of India hiked its benchmark rate to 8.15% from 7.95%. Banks like SBI are trying to offset a squeeze in their margins as global bond yields go up. And rates are also rising on investor concerns that India's red-hot economy may lead to higher inflation. For more on India's latest economic news, we go to Mumbai, where Rebecca Bundhun joins us.
March 5, 2018
