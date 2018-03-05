BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US to impose steel and aluminium import tariffs | Money Talks
The EU is reportedly considering applying 25% tariffs on around $3.5B of imports from the US. That is just one response to US President Donald Trump's plan to slap a 25% tariff on imported steel, and 10% on aluminium. He's attempting to protect US producers. But many officials, including some from Trump's own party, say the tariffs could trigger a global trade war that will impoverish millions. Liz Maddock explains. For reaction to Trump's tariff plans from around the world, we begin in Beijing. And as Samantha Vadas reports, Chinese authorities are already considering ways to retaliate. Let's get the view from Europe now. Jameel Ahmad is the Global Head of Currency Strategy and Market Research at online broker Forex Time, and he joins us from Limassol in Cyprus. America’s next door neighbour Mexico has borne the brunt of much of Trump's anti-trade rhetoric. Joining us from Mexico City is economic analyst Jonathan Heath.
US to impose steel and aluminium import tariffs | Money Talks
March 5, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us