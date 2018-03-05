WORLD
Described as the toughest Oscar race in years, the 90th Academy Awards were a night to remember with some socially conscious and boundary-pushing movies earning much deserved awards. In this Oscar Special, Showcase takes a look at what went down on Tinseltown's biggest night as well as the big winners and big snubs of the year. Joined by Editor-in-Chief of Silver Screen Beat, Matt Casillas; entertainment journalist, Caroline Frost and film critic, Ali Arikan, we deconstruct key moments of the evening and the award ceremony over the years. In this special, we also look at the winners of this year’s Razzies: celebrating the worst of Hollywood 2017.
