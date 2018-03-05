Newsfeed: #TimesUp and #MeToo take the spotlight at Oscars 2018

Meet Newsfeed, TRT World's brand new show bringing you the most shared, liked, and top trending stories from all around the world. In today's edition, we take a look at the 90th Academy Awards where #MeToo and #TimesUp featured heavily in a movie industry that is still facing criticism after allegations of sexual assault and harrassment.