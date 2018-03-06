March 6, 2018
WORLD
US Foreign Relations: Hot investment entice Chinese workers back home
US President Donald Trump's tightening of a visa programme may have forced some Chinese workers to return home, but a growing number of them are now leaving the US by choice. Hot investment and competitive salaries are among the incentives luring people back to China, where companies are now eager to utilise their overseas experience. Samantha Vardis reports.
