March 6, 2018
AIPAC Conference: Pro-Israel group meeting comes to end
US Vice President Mike Pence has told an Israeli lobby group that the Iran nuclear deal must be fixed or the United States will withdraw. Pence and US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, were addressing the pro-Israeli AIPAC conference in Washington. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address delegates on Tuesday. TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports.
