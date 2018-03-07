BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkana demands more share in oil revenue | Money Talks
In Kenya, the government says it wants to cut the amount of oil revenues allocated to communities living in the Turkana region where it is extracted. And that has angered many residents there, who say they want a fairer share of the wealth. Located in northwestern Kenya, the region consists of scrubland. Most people live in villages without power or running water. Now that oil has been found there, the country is projected to make up to $1.2 billion a year, when production begins in 2021. Philip Owira reports.
Turkana demands more share in oil revenue | Money Talks
March 7, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us