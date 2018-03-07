Hung parliament emerges from Italy's election | Money Talks

Italy has the second highest debt level in the European Union and the most sluggish growth rate, at less than 1%. Its dismal economy was one of many factors on the minds of voters in the country's general election over the weekend. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the results have only added to Italy's economic uncertainty. Craig Erlam is a Senior Market Analyst at trading firm OANDA and joins us from London for more on this.